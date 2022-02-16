'Not a big difference': Travel testing changes fall short for border community 

While some believe the federal government’s changes to COVID testing requirements for travellers are a step in the right direction, others say it’s not enough for those frequently crossing the border.

“They focus on vacationing families, not people taking short trips,”

Windsorite Chad Comartin said of the federal changes to COVID testing requirement for travellers.

On Monday, the federal government announced it is eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28.

Travellers can instead opt for a cheaper rapid antigen test approved by the country they are coming from, taken 24 hours before their scheduled flight or arrival at the land border.

Comartin’s daughter, Avery, is a competitive soccer player who recently scored a soccer scholarship in the U.S.

Over the last five years, Comartin has driven his daughter across the border for practices with her Michigan team at least three times a week.

He says the new option to take a rapid test does not make his cross-border trips more convenient.

“If you could use a home rapid test sure that would be a game-changer, but the fact that you still have to go to a clinic and have a test that is certified, it’s not a big difference,” Comartin says.

Frequent cross-border travellers Chad and Avery Comartin. (Courtesy Chad Comartin)

“Overall this really is not a change that is going to help the tourism industry,” president of Ambassador Bridge Duty Free Shop Jason Warzecha says the testing changes will do little to aid business recovery.

He says their location is more than a tourist destination, but a daily occurrence.

“Overall this really is not a change that is going to help the tourism industry,” says Warzecha.

Faces of Advocacy, a grassroots Canadian organization aimed at reuniting families amid the pandemic, founder David Poon says it’s not the solution to bring families together.

“We’re grateful for a little progress but feel it’s not the exact thing we need to fully reunify families in a safe and compassionate way,” says Poon

Poon is encouraging people to share their difficulties with decision-makers to help create change.

“We have a weekly letter-writing campaign with one click emails to Members of Parliament. It’s a better way to protest,” he says. “We have to show the government they must listen to us.”