WINDSOR -- No witnesses will be called to the hearing about the location of the proposed mega hospital in Windsor.

The Local Planning Appeal Tribunal has set aside three days for the full oral hearing, beginning Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. at Windsor's city hall.

The tribunal has ruled that after reviewing the facts and documents, it will only interact with lawyers and council regarding the appeal.

The Citizens for an Accountable Mega-Hospital Planning Process (CAMPP) is appealing the city's re-zoning of the land needed to allow the hospital to be built at County Road 42 and the 9th

CAMPP has argued against the location for the new hospital as a spot that would encourage urban sprawl and is advocating for the new hospital to be located closer to the core.

The hearing will be open to the public.

The mayors of Windsor and Essex County municipalities have sent a letter to the provincial government, pledging their support for the $2 billion hospital project.