

CTV Windsor





October 8, 9, and 10, 2019 have been set aside for the oral hearing of the Appeal of the decision of the City of Windsor regarding the location of the new single site acute care hospital in Windsor.

The appeal brought forward by a grassroots group opposing the new hospital location will now head to a full oral hearing.

CAMPP, the Citizens for An Accountable Mega-Hospital Planning Process is arguing against a necessary re-zoning for the hospital approved by the council last year.

The Decision requires the parties to provide "focus" to the issues raised in the appeal and provides timelines for the parties to comply with that "focus" request.

Windsor Regional Hospital state that they are very pleased that dates have been set for the hearing of the appeal.

No updates will be provided until after the hearing is held.