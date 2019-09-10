It appears Windsor's proposed acute care hospital remains on the radar with the current provincial government.

The province released a list of 32 large projects in the pre-procurement stage on Tuesday, and the Windsor mega hospital was mentioned.

The province has earmarked $1 billion for the project.

The estimated total cost of the hospital is $2 billion.

Hospital CEO David Musyj issued a statement Tuesday, saying it is positive news for the community.

“It reaffirms the Government of Ontario’s commitment to our proposed new facility and we are excited to get moving on this vital and ambitious development for our region,” said Musyj.

“However, we continue to work with the Ministry of Health to receive funding for Stage 2 of this five -stage process which is required to be followed for all such projects of this size and scope.”

Musyj said as anticipated, they are currently in the “pre-procurement” stage and it is vital that the community continues to strongly advocate for this project to receive the necessary funding required to move ahead.

“We applaud the many advocates we have in our region at all political levels as well as the support we have received most recently from avid community supporters who are speaking out in favour of moving this project ahead at its proposed location," said Musyj.

The group "42 Forward – Our New Hospital" supports the new hospital location at County Road 42 and the 9th Concession near the Windsor airport.

That is in contrast to the group CAMPP, the Citizens for an Accountable Mega Hospital Planning Process, which is appealing the city's zoning of the land for the new acute care facility.

CAMPP has argued against the location for the new hospital as a spot that would encourage urban sprawl and is advocating for the new hospital to be located closer to the core.

A hearing before the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal will begin Oct. 8.