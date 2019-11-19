WINDSOR – Hydro One says power has been restored to most customers after widespread outages throughout Windsor and Essex County impacted thousands of households.

Hydro One reported outages in Windsor, LaSalle, Amherstburg and Leamington affecting 13,100 customers on Tuesday morning.

This outage was also affecting local electricity companies in southwestern Ontario.

Hydro One reported the Malden Transformer Station, which provides power to over 9,000 Enwin customers and other utilities in Essex County, experienced a loss of power that caused the outage for these customers and the neighbouring utilities.

Power is Restored in Malden. If your power is still out please call 519-255-2727. — ENWIN (@ENWINUtilities) November 19, 2019

Essex County OPP say the outages caused traffic congestion in various areas of Essex County. The power outages include traffic signals on Highway3 between Walker Road and E.C. Row and areas in Leamington.

Hydro One says crews were dispatched to investigate are restore power.

For the latest updates, please visit: https://stormcentre.hydroone.com/.