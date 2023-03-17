No tech in the classroom: Professor considers going 'back to basics' as ChatGPT gains popularity
As an associate professor in the University of Windsor's anthrozoology department, one of Beth Daly's preferred methods of assessing her students is through their written work, but the rising popularity of artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots has her rethinking her entire teaching approach.
Daly said she was first made aware of ChatGPT a couple of months ago following a presentation from one of the university's IT specialists.
"One of the messages that was sent to faculty is the way that we assess students is going to have to change. So it's really all I've been thinking about ever since," said Daly.
ChatGPT is an AI chatbot that can perform a variety of tasks requested by users, such as crafting poems, offering medical advice, and writing highly detailed essays.
An upgraded version of the chatbot called GPT-4 is being rolled out to some users this week.
The program allows ChatGPT to analyze images, generate code to make simple videogames, and pass most standardized tests with few to no errors.
"As a professor who is very strong on giving essays, I just don't see that I'll be able to use that as an assessment tool any longer," Daly added.
Instead, she is suggesting educators consider an unorthodox method of tackling any concerns they may have about students taking advantage of ChatGPT to succeed on their assignments: going "back to basics."
"No computers permitted in the classroom ... which means students are going to have to learn to write again," said Daly, pointing to a decline in the number of students who write their notes by hand instead of using a computer.
"I think that would be a good thing. Maybe it's having to move backwards where it's all multiple-choice, in-class assessments where they're not allowed to use a computer," she said.
For first-year student Sophia D'Alonzo, the current style of teaching students, regardless of ChatGPT, is ineffective. She believes it’s not fair to blame students for turning to AI chatbots for assistance.
"With papers and exams, it's just about memorizing, regurgitating everything and then forgetting it the next day," said D'Alonzo. "If students are not actually understanding what they're learning, they're not going to be able to write a paper or do an assignment about it. So they're going to look toward AI."
According to Oliver Brady, who is also in his first year of studies at the University of Windsor, the presence of cellphones would still allow students to communicate with one another, take advantage of technology, and access ChatGPT.
"They're still going to be going back-and-forth. There's always going to be shared ideas," said Brady.
It's not just students at the university level who are taking notice of ChatGPT. According to grade 12 student Adam Maciukiewicz, his teacher has tried to adopt measures to stop students from using the AI chatbots, but his classmates get around them.
"Some of my classmates are required to work on their essay in class, hand in to the teacher and continue working on it when they're back in class, but they still go home, use ChatGPT, write stuff in their books, and then go to school," said Maciukiewicz.
"I just think teachers can't really do anything to avoid it because as long as ChatGPT is out there, students will find a way to use it," he added.
When asked if she suspects ChatGPT has been used in any recently submitted assignments, Daly said she would never want to raise questions about the integrity of her students.
But she remains firm that "bringing back the basics" could pay dividends for students in the long run.
"I think the best thing that could happen to universities and colleges is that they're forced back to the Socratic method, this traditional system where we sit around with students and talk about ideas," said Daly.
"We really need to be talking to students about what their goals are and how to achieve those goals in whatever venue they're learning in," she said.
