No sign of Lemmy: Dogsitter already facing criminal charges again fails to appear in court

After spending more than $45,000, making multiple appearances in front of a judge and suffering a major health issue, Greg Marentette has walked out of court without having his dog returned to him — yet again.

According to Marentette, both he and Samantha Roberts were issued subpoenas to appear in Windsor's provincial court Tuesday.

While Marentette showed up with friends and family, Roberts was nowhere to be found.

For Marentette, this is yet another setback in a years-long effort to get his Newfoundland dog, Lemmy, back. He said the effort has led him to experience a major health issue.

"A couple weeks ago, I had a heart attack from high blood pressure. The doctor told me I was in a stroke zone. He told me to relax and let the law play out the way it's going to play out," said Marentette.

In 2016, Marentette hired Roberts to be Lemmy's dog-sitter. Samantha Roberts says she depends on Lemmy as her service animal in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Michelle Maluske/CTV Windsor)

Over the next few years, Roberts developed an attachment to Lemmy, relying on the dog as a service animal.

In 2019, Roberts pursued legal action to take custody of Lemmy. That failed, along with multiple appeals.

Since then, Roberts has failed to comply with multiple court orders to return the dog, with the case escalating rom a civil dispute to a criminal matter. Prior to Tuesday’s court proceedings, Roberts had been charged with theft under $5,000 and disobeying a court order.

A bench warrant has been issued for her arrest.

"She's hiding the dog somewhere and I don't think she wants anybody to know where that is," said Marentette. "Nobody can seem to find her but she's out there."

Roberts' defence lawyer, Bob DiPietro told the judge Tuesday he had no idea of his client's whereabouts.

"I haven't talked to her in about six months," DiPietro told CTV News outside the courtroom.

Lemmy is a Newfoundland dog. The breed of dog typically lives between eight and 10 years.

"If that dog dies in her possession, she's in even deeper trouble because she ignored the court orders to give the dog back. There will be another court case, suing her all over again," said Marentette.

Marentette estimates he's spent more than $45,000 in legal costs in his efforts to get his dog back.

"We're talking court costs. We're talking sheriff's costs to go make attempts to retain the dog. Everything from losing work because of court cases and you name it."