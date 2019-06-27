No reported injuries after fire at Cottam Diecasting
Firefighters have extinguishers and chain saws on the roof of Cottam Diecasting in Tecumseh, Ont., on Thursday, June 27, 2019. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, June 27, 2019 10:38AM EDT
Tecumseh fire officials say there were no reported injuries after a fire at a manufacturing facility.
Firefighters were called to Cottam Diecasting Ltd. on County 42 and Odessa Drive on Thursday.
Fire was contained in a smoke stack, but large amounts of smoke did fill the building.
Cottam Diecasting is a producer of zinc and aluminum high pressure die castings, according to their website.