For the third day in a row, funnel clouds have been spotted in the sky over the region.

A number of residents sent images to the CTV Windsor newsroom after spotting funnel clouds over Tecumseh late Tuesday afternoon.

It follows similar sightings in Windsor on Monday and in Chatham-Kent on Sunday.

Environment Canada did issue a tornado warning in Chatham-Kent on Sunday, but there have been no other similar watches or warnings issued for the region.

@CTVWindsor 2 Funnel Clouds in the tecumseh area! pic.twitter.com/12pINGTVG7 — Noah Gascon (@realnoahgascon) July 31, 2018

Officials say the clouds were not a concern, and dissipated quickly.

CTV Windsor Meteorologist Gary Archibald says non-severe funnel clouds typically do not cause damage, but they could be a warning of more severe weather on the way.