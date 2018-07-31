More funnel clouds spotted in Tecumseh area
A pair of funnel clouds are spotted in Tecumseh on July 31, 2018. ( photo courtesy of Pete Truppe)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, July 31, 2018 7:07PM EDT
For the third day in a row, funnel clouds have been spotted in the sky over the region.
A number of residents sent images to the CTV Windsor newsroom after spotting funnel clouds over Tecumseh late Tuesday afternoon.
It follows similar sightings in Windsor on Monday and in Chatham-Kent on Sunday.
Environment Canada did issue a tornado warning in Chatham-Kent on Sunday, but there have been no other similar watches or warnings issued for the region.
@CTVWindsor 2 Funnel Clouds in the tecumseh area! pic.twitter.com/12pINGTVG7— Noah Gascon (@realnoahgascon) July 31, 2018
Officials say the clouds were not a concern, and dissipated quickly.
CTV Windsor Meteorologist Gary Archibald says non-severe funnel clouds typically do not cause damage, but they could be a warning of more severe weather on the way.
@CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/6g34aCi5a9— Tim Armaly (@Trmalee) July 31, 2018