

CTV Windsor





No one was seriously hurt after a spectacular two vehicle crash in Windsor.

It happened at Ottawa St. and Parent Ave. just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, and the impact caused one vehicle to catch fire and sent the other crashing into a beauty salon.

Windsor police say it’s amazing no one was injured given a vehicle went through the front door of the Elysian Beauty Bar while it was still open for business.

Witness Rob Cleroux claims one of the motorists ran a red light.

“You don’t see that every day,” says Cleroux. “It’s like once in a blue moon you see stuff like that, it happens right in front of you, but nobody was hurt, everyone's okay, that's the main thing.”

No word on the amount of total damage done to the vehicles and business.

Police continue to investigate, but they remind motorists to always drive cautiously, especially when snow or rain is falling.