No more RenCen? General Motors CEO doesn’t rule out demolition

General Motors will move out of the Renaissance Center next year and, looking to the future, CEO Mary Barra doesn’t rule out the demolition of the building.

The company announced the move last month — pulling out of the iconic skyline staple after 28 years in the name of downsizing.

Barra spent last Thursday evening at the Detroit Economic Club, where she spoke with WDIV-TV Anchor Rhonda Walker before an audience.

“We’ll look at what’s the best use for that building or that property,” Barra said.

“We’re committed to doing the right thing. It’s such prime real estate. I’m sure we’re going to come up with a good solution.”

Walker asked: “Are any of the thought processes demolishing the building?”

“We’re first looking at what can be done and what would be the appropriate use for the business,” answered Barra.

“We’ve got a year to do that, so that’s where we’re focused.”

GM announced in April it would leave the RenCen and move into the top two floors of the new Hudson’s Building on Woodward Avenue.

The company entered into a 15-year lease for its new space.

When that announcement came out, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said he was happy to see the auto giant staying in the city.

“GM has been in the city for more than 100 years and it’s great to see that commitment continue,” Duggan said.

At that time, Barra said GM was “thrilled to be a significant part of the historic Hudson’s project and also look forward to working with them to explore new ideas and opportunities for the Renaissance Center site and the riverfront.”