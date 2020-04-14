LONDON, ONT -- No one was home at the time of a basement fire on Stanley Street overnight.

Firefighters responded to a house fire call in the 1200 block of Stanley Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Crews were met with heavy smoke and flames, but were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

The fire was reported under control just twenty minutes after the first report from the Windsor Fire Department.

No injuries have been reported meanwhile an investigator has been called in to assess damages and determine a cause.