WINDSOR
Windsor

    • No injuries after crash on Highway 401 and Provincial Road

    Essex County OPP responded to a crash on Highway 401 near Provincial Road on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) Essex County OPP responded to a crash on Highway 401 near Provincial Road on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Essex County OPP responded to a crash on Highway 401 near Provincial Road on Monday morning.

    Police say there were no injuries reported.

    Police say the collision took place in the westbound lanes of the 401 at Provincial Road in Tecumseh.

    Drivers are being asked to slow down for emergency vehicles in the area.

