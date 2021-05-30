WINDSOR, ONT. -- A house fire in Dresden that started from a kitchen appliance has resulted in approximately $350,000 in damages.

Chatham-Kent fire crews from stations in Dresden and Tupperville responded to the blaze at 1381 North Street around 12:39 p.m. Friday.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

The Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services prevention team investigated the cause and deemed the fire accidental.

It was determined the blaze had started from an appliance in the kitchen.

There were no injuries reported.