WINDSOR, ONT. -- A tractor trailer loaded with 44,000 pounds of beef became fully engulfed in flames on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent OPP, Chatham-Kent Fire and EMS responded to the vehicle fire on Highway 401 eastbound near the 70-kilometre marker between Queen's Line Road and Bloomfield Road in Chatham-Kent.

Police say fire engulfed the tractor trailer, but the driver managed to disconnect his truck from the trailer. The driver was not injured.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 are expected to be closed for several hours for vehicle removal and clean up. Eastbound traffic will be forced to exit at Queen's Line Road.