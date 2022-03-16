'No immediate plans' to reopen Market Buffet at Caesars Windsor

For people looking for endless bites at one of Windsor's largest buffets, they will likely have to wait a while.

"We have no immediate plans to reopen the Market Buffet but will continue to evaluate as business stabilizes," said Scott Jenkins, public relations director for Caesars Windsor. "As restrictions continue to ease, we are evaluating our business and carefully reopening amenities as it makes sense.

Buffets were among the first target for closures when the pandemic first hit, due to the risks of patrons gathering close together and serving utensils being picked up by multiple people.

Despite buffets being allowed to open under current COVID-19 rules in Ontario, Caesars Windsor is holding back.

When asked if rising food prices or general COVID-19 concerns are behind the extended closure, Caesars Windsor said it would “not get into specifics."

"But needless to say, there are a number of considerations that would be part of our evaluation process," Jenkins added. Swaad co-owner Raminder Singh says he would love to offer a daily buffet at his restaurant once again but rising food prices are making that next to impossible, March 16, 2022. (Sanjay Maru / CTV News)Meanwhile, other restaurants that used to operate buffets say providing the service is not economically viable. Swaad on Howard Avenue ran a lunch buffet everyday before the pandemic. As restrictions were lifted in recent months, Swaad reopened its buffet before closing it after just a few weeks.

Swaad co-owner Raminder Singh says rising food prices are partly to blame. He said it would be preferable to maintain the restaurant's original buffet price of $12.99, but that may not be possible.

"The food prices are sky high. We used to get cooking oil for $17 or $18. Now, it's $45," said Singh, adding food waste is also a concern due to the nature of a buffet. "Everything is going up. The cream used to be four dollars. Now, it's eight dollars from the wholesaler."

But there are ways for restaurants to make a buffet profitable, even after years of losses for restaurateurs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Luc Erjavec, Atlantic Canada vice president for Restaurants Canada, buffets can help ease the burden on staff by allowing them to focus on takeout and delivery orders rather than constantly tending to customers.

Buffets can also help restaurants offload their cheaper items since they're tied in to an all-you-can-eat experience.

"So instead of beef, we're using pork. Instead of lobster, we're using crab. Instead of butter, we're using margarine," said Erjavec.

But for Swaad, management says they're not ready to sacrifice the quality of their food by replacing their products with cheaper items. Singh adds he prefers not to bring the buffet back at a higher price, out of fears that customers just won't bite.