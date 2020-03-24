WINDSOR, ONT. -- As the province details which businesses can, and can’t stay open for at least the next 14 days, downtown Windsor business owners have many concerns.

But right now, one of those worries regards the “ghost-town” effect of clearing out the core when more businesses close up shop - and whether that may contribute to an increase in crime.

“Human beings during the day, absolute ghost-town at night,” says Tom Lucier, the owner and operator of Phog Lounge. “Except for some characters.”

Those “characters” compelled Lucier to post a few signs on his lounge’s windows: “No cash and no alcohol on premises.”

“There’s some people in need. And they’re going to be in a position to do what they’ve got to do,” says Lucier.

By posting the sign, he wants to send a message: “Look - there’s nothing to steal, you want some napkins and coasters, have at it, but there’s nothing in here of value.”

Lucier says some other bar owners have followed suit.

“If no one is downtown after 10 p.m., I know what I’ve seen in the past years, and it’s only a matter of time unfortunately I think until something happens,” he says.

Police haven’t seen an uptick in crime, but say they are ready to respond.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says the downtown Problem Oriented Police (POP) unit is in full operation, regardless of how many people are wandering the streets.

“We understand this is a trying time, and that if business people aren’t there it could create opportunities for crime to happen,” Dilkens says.

“Police are on it, they’re very aware of this and they’re certainly monitoring all the hot spot areas to try to eliminate this type of crime from happening.”

Windsor Police Sgt. Steve Betteridge admits the streets may be quiet - but that also means would-be thieves can’t blend in as easily. Despite the lack of foot traffic, he believes people are still paying attention.

“Nothing changes. If anyone sees anything suspicious, anything out of sorts, give us a call and our officers will respond,” Betteridge says.

Downtown BIA Chair Brian Yeomans says business owners have other pressing matters to think about - like how to stay open when the COVID-19 concerns ease up.

While they’re focused on how to deal with layoffs, possible subsidies and bills, Yeomans says it’s reassuring to know police presence will remain high downtown.

“Hopefully they take some peace of mind and get some sleep knowing the police are there to help them and they are doing their best during this time,” he says.