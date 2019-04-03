

CTV Windsor





Hundreds of high school students in Windsor-Essex are expected to take part in a province-wide protest against education changes in Ontario.

The hour-long rally will take place 1:15 p.m. Thursday and events are planned at different schools in Windsor, Tecumseh, LaSalle, Essex and Lakeshore.

Caitlyn Wilder is one of the organizers of the walkout at W.F. Herman Academy in Windsor. Wilder says she wants students to be engaged in what’s happening in their schools.

“The main reason we're doing it is because of all of the education cuts that Doug Ford is making is hurting a lot of families here and the autistic kids,” says Wilder.

According to Wilder, the student’s online campaign has reached more than 400,000 students at over 700 Ontario schools.

“There's actually a thought that we may make history as one of the biggest protests in Canada since the 1920's,” says Wilder. “We have a right to a peaceful protest so as long as everyone stays civil and there's no profane signs and no hate speech, we are legally allowed to do this."

Although she is graduating this year, Wilder is pursuing a career in teaching and she is worried about a move to have more students in class, fewer support staff and fewer teachers.

“We just want them to stop these cuts or cut something less fundamental.”

Officials at both the public and catholic school boards in Windsor-Essex say they just want to ensure student safety, and respect their voices.

The students also organized an Instagram page for the #StudentsSayNo movement.