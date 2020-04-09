DETROIT -- The mayor of Detroit said the coronavirus is "starting to weaken" in Michigan's largest city.

But Mike Duggan also pleaded with residents to keep the momentum going by wearing masks and avoiding large groups.

As of Thursday morning, the Detroit Health Department was reporting 6083 cases, with 272 deaths in the city.

Meanwhile, health officials reported Wednesday that Michigan has had nearly 20,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 959 total deaths from the disease caused by the virus.

There were fewer new Michigan cases and deaths reported Wednesday than on Tuesday.

A local leader in northern Michigan has asked the governor to bar people from travelling back and forth to their second homes, saying it puts year-round residents of vacation communities at greater risk.

With files from CTV Windsor.