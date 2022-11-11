NHL coach helps local hockey teams get an edge

NHL skate coach Lee Harris has a keen eye and can pick apart a skater’s tendencies.

“Look at that guy. If he would just turn his shoulders in a little bit more he's gonna be that much quicker,” he said, watching a player.

He turned that ability into a business which eventually landed him a dream job as skate coach for the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets in 2014.

The 41-year old was recently interviewed about his job by longtime friend, Anthony Gaudette, host of the Hat Trick Hockey podcast, who grew up with Harris in Harrow.

One of the questions asked, “When you gonna do stuff around here?”

Harris jokingly encouraged Gaudette to set it up.

“Three hours later he calls me up and says I have three junior teams and a triple-a program ready to go,” Gaudette said.

That was two-weeks ago. Lee skated with the Leamington Flyers Wednesday night and spent some time with a Windsor Triple-A Zone team. He also showed the Lakeshore Canadiens and Essex 73's how to “peddle up the wall,” which is a skating term for skating fast down the wing.

“I can't believe I got him home so quick but he's here and we're happy he's home,” said Gaudette.

Harris was back home for some shinny Thursday morning with close friends and family.

He enjoyed reminiscing about the banners he helped win as a minor hockey player in Harrow. He went on to play junior hockey in Lakeshore before embarking on a figure skating career that saw him and his partner Colette Appel win the U.S. junior national championship.

“Did the whole figure skating background thing. Travelled the world doing that, cruise ships. I know I’ve been away so this is a great opportunity for me to come back,” said Harris who was a National Figure Skating Coach at one point.

The duo portfolio didn’t go unnoticed by his dad, Roger.

“He had the eye,” he said. “From figure skating and hockey experiences over the years. He could see that.”

Roger encouraged his son to call the father of a student of his whose dad worked for the Jackets. Lee was already well established in the Columbus hockey community. He reached out and landed a meeting with Chris Clark, a former NHL’er who was the team’s development coach at the time.

“We’re having a meeting and he says let’s jump on the ice and see what you can do,” he said.

Harris put Clark through one of his session and the former Washington Capitals captain was sold halfway through.

“He said, ‘man I wish I had this in my career,’” Harris said. “They called me the next day and said it was a no-brainer.”

Teaching athletes of all ages, Lee has embraced the opportunity to give players an edge.

“Those edges really help. Gains your momentum quicker than stops and starts,” said 13-year old Lake Lalonde who considers Harris family. His mom grew up with Harris.

“He’s a great man.”

Gaudette helped make the connection. Harris now wants to come back for visits like this in the future.

“I'm happy just coming home and meet some people,” he said. “Make some connections and definitely let kids know hey, just keep grinding, have some fun, enjoy the sport. You never know where you're going to end up.”