NextStar looking to hire Windsorites at battery plant

Now that production is set to begin at Windsor’s battery plant, NextStar is looking for some employees to make that production happen.

Around 450 jobs have been filed. Another 2,000 is expected to come as production ramps up.

The plant is said to produce enough material to power 450,000 electric vehicles every year, once all the jobs are filled.

“It’s important to not understate that Canada now has a vertically integrated battery industry with the start of operations here at NextStar,” said Conrad Layson, senior analyst with AutoForecast Solutions.

“It literally goes from mine to processing to finished battery product. That’s not a small thing. There are very few countries in the world where that actually happens. Canada joins the top rank having that ability and capability.”