NextStar Energy celebrates one year

NextStar Energy in Windsor, Ont. is celebrating its first year anniversary in the clean energy sector.

Stellantis and LG Energy Solution created the manufacturing facility in partnership.

According to a news release, it is set to become the first large-scale, domestic electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility in Canada with an annual production capacity of 49.5 gigawatt-hours. It will create more than 2,500 new Canadian jobs. More than 300 have already been filled.

“A project of this size requires collaboration with every stakeholder, beginning with strong support from all levels of government, combined with extensive planning, significant technological resources, and a diverse, highly skilled workforce,” said Danies Lee, chief executive officer of NextStar Energy.

“The progress we’ve made this year is a testament to the collective effort, dedication, and expertise of everyone involved, positioning us well for a successful and timely project completion.”

Construction continues to be steady and the module building, cell building’s exterior and installation of the equipment is almost finished. Interior construction and equipment installation has begun.

A full-scale production of battery modules is expected to begin in the fall, following a successful sample in February.

NextStar Energy land plot prior to construction in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Stellantis)