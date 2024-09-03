LONDON
Windsor

    • Windsor police training in Malden Park

    Malden Park sign in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) Malden Park sign in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    The Windsor Police Service is notifying the public that a training exercise is being held in Malden Park.

    Training will continue all week, until Friday.

    Police said that despite an increased police presence in and around the park area, there is no threat to public safety.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News