Tecumseh gets funding for water systems
The provincial government selected the Town of Tecumseh as a recipient of funding through the Housing Enabling Water Systems Fund from the Ministry of Infrastructure.
Officials say it’s to help municipalities develop, repair, rehabilitate and expand critical drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure.
"Expanding Water and Sewer systems in the Tecumseh Hamlet Secondary Plan Area will contribute to the residential growth of Tecumseh, with related benefits for our schools, businesses, and future community development in the town,” said Mayor Gary McNamara.
Funding will be used to construct crucial infrastructure to support the development of the Tecumseh Hamlet Secondary Plan Area, with the installation of 1.8-km of trunk watermain and 1.7-km of trunk sanitary sewer.
This new infrastructure will enable approximately 4,059 homes to be serviced, ultimately contributing a 41 per cent increase in overall housing units within Tecumseh.
The province will contribute 73 per cent of the total eligible costs of the project, which equates to estimated Provincial funding of $15.1 million.
The Tecumseh Hamlet Secondary Plan Area is on the western side of the Town, bounded by County Road 22, Banwell Road and County Road 42.
