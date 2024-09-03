Tecumseh's new Beacon Heights Public School impresses

Lauren St. Louis and three other school mates shared in the first announcements at the new Beacon Heights Public School in Tecumseh Tuesday morning.

“It's really nice in here,” said the grade 7 student who is one of around 570 students at the school, which replaces DM Eagle.

Her classmate Oliver Hawkeswood was looking forward to the first day of school. “I'm so excited,” Hawkeswood told CTV News. “I really want to meet my teacher. It’s a new school, just a new environment. Can't wait.”

The public school is one of two, including Erie Migration District School, to open in the region Tuesday.

Students from Tecumseh Vista’s English track moved to Beacon Heights.

“I really liked DM Eagle too, but I'm really excited for this school,” said student Harper Hill.

Students arrive for their first day of class at Tecumseh's newest school - Beacon Heights, September 3, 2024 (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Rob Romano was equally excited, “What I've looked forward to most is obviously just watching the students and seeing their expressions,” said Romano, who was principal of DM Eagle. “It's like their birthdays today. They walk in and seeing their faces, seeing everything fresh.”

The bigger school has more capacity and can hold up to 650 students, which is double the size of DM Eagle, and has about 570 currently registered. “It's like a lot bigger than our old school,” said St. Louis. “There's a lot of kids, so it's just like a big change from our last school.”

Students and parents alike raved about the new school.

“The air conditioning. We didn't have air in our last school at all,” St. Louis said.

Melissa Bondy dropped off her twins, who are in JK. “The gym was a huge selling factor for my kids,” Bonday said. “They love the gym. The JK rooms are amazing, you know, the way they have them set up and really easy for the kids.”

The gym has a high ceiling, and a giant scoreboard with the school logo on it. It can also accommodate pickleball when it becomes available to rent.

“We're looking forward to having our first assembly on Friday or early next week with the new sound system and the projector,” Romano said.

Every classroom has a digital chalkboard helping students focus on learning. There's still some work to do inside and outside where the playground is being groomed. It will eventually be a space available to the public when finished.