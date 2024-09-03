'Dangerous' woman wanted for drug trafficking

Chatham-Kent police are looking for a wanted woman in a drug investigation where $187,504 in cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl were seized.

An officer on general patrol conducted a traffic stop on King Street East, near Adelaide Street South in Chatham on July 30.

Police say the woman driving provided a Quebec driver’s license that was determined to be fake. She was arrested.

A search incident to arrest produced a valid Ontario driver’s license with a photo, correcting identifying the woman. Police say during her arrest, a large amount of currency and scales were observed inside the vehicle. The motor vehicle was towed pending judicial authorization.

The 21-year-old Hamilton woman, Raghdah Saad Taha Al-Janabi, was transported to police headquarters, where she was held pending a bail hearing.

She was charged with obstruct peace officer, possess forged document with intent and use forged document. As a result of the bail hearing, she was released by the court with conditions and a future court appearance of Sept. 6.

On Aug. 7, the Intelligence Unit applied for and was granted a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act Search warrant for the motor vehicle.

A systematic search of the motor vehicle yielded the following items:

Cocaine (approximate street value of $12,900);

Methamphetamine (approximate street value of $119,204);

Fentanyl (approximate street value of $55,400);

Canadian currency (less than $2000)

Digital scales;

A prohibited weapon (knife); and,

A gold watch.

As a result, Al-Janabi is wanted for possession of a prohibited weapon and three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say do not approach or interact as they may be considered dangerous, and members of the public have no authority to detain these individuals.

If you know the whereabouts of this person or anyone on the Chatham-Kent Most Wanted List, please call Chatham-Kent Police at 911 or 519-352-1234, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information leading to the arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.