Hazardous material restrictions eased on Ambassador Bridge

Restrictions on transporting certain hazardous materials across the Ambassador Bridge are being eased by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

Last fall, MDOT received a formal request from the Detroit International Bridge Company (DIBC) to allow the movement of Class 3 and 8 substances over the bridge.

Class 3 substances include flammable liquids such as paint, varnish, and fuel, while Class 8 substances are corrosive materials like detergents, pharmaceuticals, and batteries.

At the time, the DIBC argued truckers carrying these materials need a more efficient way to cross the Canada-U.S. land border, as they are currently required to divert to the Bluewater Bridge in Sarnia, where hazmat transport is allowed.

On August 30, MDOT announced it had approved the proposal, with the changes set to take effect on October 29.

Windsor West MP Brian Masse said he is "shocked and disappointed" but not surprised, given the bridge company has spent decades lobbying for this approval.

"It's at the expense of public safety, the environment, and other industries," Masse said.

"It's unbelievable that upper levels of government would reward the bridge company, considering they boarded up homes and have shown disdain for the community in how they operate overall."

The Gordie Howe International Bridge, set to open in 2025, will be built to accommodate the transport of hazardous materials.

Given that, Masse said he would have preferred to maintain the status quo.

"All this material is now going to a crossing that wasn't built for it. We're getting a brand new one designed for this purpose in just a year," Masse said. "So why aren't we doing the responsible thing?"

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services shares Masse's concerns.

The department previously raised issues over potential damage to the bridge's fire suppression system if a crash involving hazardous materials were to occur.

In a statement to CTV News, Windsor fire chief Stephen Laforet said the department's concerns remain.

"However, now that a decision to allow Class 3 and 8 materials has been made, Windsor Fire & Rescue Services will seek to engage with the Ambassador Bridge to coordinate scheduling and processes and work together on appropriate emergency response protocols," Laforet said.

According to MDOT, the relaxed restrictions will come with additional safety measures, including limiting hazmat transport to off-peak hours and requiring vehicle escorts.

Other safety measures include an on-site fire suppression system and spill mitigation protocols, MDOT said.

MDOT said its decision came after six months of research and public input.

In 2020, the DIBC first requested regulatory permission to allow transports carrying flammable liquids and corrosive substances on the bridge.

In June 2021, MDOT commissioned a technical study to evaluate the risks associated with transporting restricted materials over the Ambassador Bridge from Porter Street in Detroit to Canada, should existing restrictions be lifted.

MDOT released the study's findings in November 2023 during a public comment period, collecting over 80 letters from elected officials, business owners, and other members of the public.

"A review of the routing system and safety measures to be implemented by DIBC indicates these changes are in the best interest of surrounding communities, the economy, and are supported by many, including the City of Detroit," MDOT communications specialist Jocelyn Garza said Monday.

Asked if he sympathizes with the argument that truckers will no longer need to reroute over 100 kilometres to Sarnia, Masse said the risk of transporting hazardous materials over the Ambassador Bridge is too great.

"We already have a safe, established route in Sarnia, and a new one on the way. We had a year to implement this in a safer context, and we're throwing it all away after decades of doing the right thing," Masse said, adding that in the event of a crash, hazardous material could spill into the Great Lakes.

"Another point that's overlooked is that municipal taxpayers will bear the cost, as the City of Windsor's fire department will be responsible for responding to emergencies."

The Detroit Windsor Truck Ferry, which used to allow hazardous materials to be transported across the border, shut down on September 30 of last year due to financial reasons.