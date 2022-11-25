Next Windsor police chief to be revealed

The Windsor Police Services Board is expected to announce its new chief next week.

Board chair Drew Dilkens and members have scheduled the announcement for Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

Dilkens said earlier this month that the successful next chief needs to have good communication and leadership skills – citing the 600-plus employees they’ll be responsible for.

“The next chief has to earn the trust of those people and be able to work through all the very complex nuances that are involved in delivering policing services to a community,” Dilkens said.

Deputy Chief Jason Bellaire has been acting chief since April 1.

Chief Pam Mizuno announced her retirement on March 23, with her last day on March 31. She spent 2.5 years in the position.