WINDSOR, ONT. -- A major roadway in Windsor is getting an $8.1-million reconstruction that will take about 16 months to complete.

Mayor Drew Dilkens and Ward 8 Councillor Gary Kaschak announced details Thursday on the project to substantially rebuild Lauzon Parkway.

“Lauzon Parkway is being transformed into one of our city’s premier motor vehicle and active transportation corridors,” said Dilkens.

Work is now underway by SheaRock Construction Group to fully rebuild the north and southbound lanes of Lauzon Parkway from Tecumseh Road East to Hawthorne Drive.

The $2.6-million reconstruction will renew about 530 metres of one of the busiest roads in east Windsor, where about 30,000 vehicles, including heavy trucks, travel daily on the way to or from the E.C. Row Expressway.

“Lauzon Parkway is one of the busiest roads in Ward 8,” said Kaschak. “It provides a key link to the E.C. Row Expressway from Tecumseh Road, Wyandotte Street and Riverside Drive. I am proud of council’s commitment to fast-tracking this project to rebuild Lauzon Parkway to make it safer and more reliable for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.”

This work is Phase 1 of a planned three-part reconstruction of Lauzon Parkway from Tecumseh Road East to E.C. Row Expressway, with the bulk of the work expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

Phase 2, valued at about $5.5 million, is expected to get underway in early 2022 to rebuild the north and southbound lanes of Lauzon Parkway from the E.C. Row Expressway to Cantelon Drive.

Phase 1 construction was originally scheduled to start in 2024 but was fast-tracked due to the availability of funding advanced through the City’s Asset Management Plan.

CAA South Central Ontario manager of government Relations Raymond Chan said the reconstruction is needed.

“This year, Lauzon Parkway was voted one of the worst roads in Windsor in the annual CAA Worst Roads campaign,” said Chan. “Roads are the arteries used every day to keep essential workers, goods and services flowing and should be maintained more than ever.”

The scope of Phase 1 work now in progress from Tecumseh Road to Hawthorne Drive includes the following:

Reconstructing seven lanes of concrete road, three northbound and three southbound, with some parts widening to four lanes, covering about 530 metres

Installing an open-graded drainage layer beneath the road’s surface to improve drainage of excess water to minimize flooding and improve road performance

Rebuilding the multi-use asphalt trail on the east side of Lauzon Parkway

Replacing about 250 metres of the concrete sidewalk on the west side

All businesses will remain open during construction, but lanes will be reduced in both directions.

The 2021 City of Windsor Budget approved a 10-year $1.6-billion capital plan that is investing in public infrastructure and building up the city.