Next phase of Cabana Road corridor improvements starting soon
The City of Windsor is letting the public know that the next phase of the Cabana Road corridor improvements are starting soon.
Work on Phase 4 is expected to begin at 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, until 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26.
As part of the Cabana Road Corridor Improvements Phase 4, the following restrictions will be in place:
- Dominion Avenue north of Cabana Road west will be closed. Transit Windsor bus routes will be detoured. Please visit the Transit Windsor website for details.
- Traffic on Cabana Road West between Dougall Avenue to west of Dominion Boulevard will be restricted to one lane in each direction. Bus stops in the construction area will be temporarily closed.
Asphalt paving will take place in the following locations:
- Cabana Road west from Dougall Avenue to west of Dominion Boulevard.
- Approximately 100 metres of Dominion Boulevard north of Cabana Road West.
- Approximately 50 metres of Longfellow Drive north of Cabana Road West.
City officials ask drivers to please follow the detour signage and drive safely.
