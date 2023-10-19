Newcomers learn about health and wellness services available in Windsor-Essex

The Multicultural Council of Windsor (MCC) held its annual "Wellness Expo" at the Ciociaro Club in Old Castle, Ont., on Thursday.

Over 1,000 recent newcomers to Canada - including refugees and immigrants - gathered to learn about health and wellness services available in our community from over 40 local agencies.

Scott Despins of the MCC was encouraged by today’s turnout.

"It's and important event because what we do is we bring ESL (English As A Second Language) students and teach them a little bit about healthy living, activities, mindfulness, wellness - things like that, that they may not get otherwise,” said Despins. “It's important to do that."

Representatives from all facets of personal wellness - including nutrition, sports and fitness, mental health, and community services, were on hand to answer questions and provide assistance.

Since 2002, this annual event promotes healthy lifestyle choices, awareness and information about access to local health and social services for new Canadians.

This year’s expo is sponsored by Public Health Agency of Canada.