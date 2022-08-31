New water retention basin will help prevent flooding of more Windsor homes, officials say
While Windsor, Ont.’s existing anti-flooding infrastructure has helped prevent water from rising in some homeowners' basements during significant rainfall events, according to federal and municipal politicians, they say new funding has been confirmed to support a project that will keep water out of homes in other parts of the city.
The federal government announced Wednesday it is investing $33 million to support the construction of a new retention treatment basin at the Lou Romano Water Reclamation Plant.
The project also includes the installation of a new pumping station that will help move the water from the basin to the plant, along with a new sewer and secondary outfall pipe.
While an existing outfall currently allows processed water to flow from the plant into the Detroit River, the secondary outfall would be connected directly from the basin.
"In 2016 and 2017, we experienced back-to-back, once-in-a-century storms and flooding that devastated over 9,000 homes and caused upwards of $300 million of insurable damage across Windsor-Essex," says Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk.
"I was a city councillor then and I will never forget standing with a family on the steps of their basement and staring with disbelief at over three feet of water in their basement. For too many, this was their second, third and fourth time their basements had been flooded,” says Kusmierczyk.
In 2018, the federal government launched the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF) which allows municipalities to apply for funding to support flooding prevention initiatives. The $33 million investment will come from this fund.
“The construction of the retention treatment basin and a new pumping station will enhance the treatment abilities and greatly reduce the impacts of major storm events, including basement flooding, for nearly 62,000 homes, primarily those in south Windsor, Sandwich Towne and West Windsor, serviced by the Lou Romano Water Reclamation Plant,” says Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.
He added while current infrastructure has helped prevent flooding for many homes in and around Windsor's core, others have not felt the same benefits.
"If you are an active user of our waterfront, you have no idea that underneath your feet is a giant holding tank that is taking all of the sewer water during high intensity rainstorms and holding it so we're not having to discharge it into the river," says Dilkens.
"Once the rain subsides, it then gets sent to the [Lou Romano] plant for treatment and discharged back to the Detroit River,” he adds. “That's great for that side of the city. But the part that we're missing is south Windsor and west Windsor."
"It's a little larger than the one that's existing right now at the riverfront. It's 80 meters by 40 meters by six meters. So it can hold about almost 20 million litres. It's a good size," says Nepszy.
Design plans have not been finalized for the new retention basin.
"It took several years to construct the other retention treatment basin...So we don't have plans ready on the shelf ready to go," says Dilkens.
He adds, "We needed the funding to be able to move this project forward. Now, we have confirmation that the funding will be there. We will rededicate money in our capital budget to meet our required portion. But all of the design work now has to happen."
Along with the $33 million contribution from the federal government, Dilkens says the city will unlock $55.8 million from its Sewer Master Plan to support the project.
Officials say completion is targeted for 2032.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Spy for Canada allegedly smuggled teen into Syria after she fled U.K. to join ISIS: BBC
A spy for Canada is accused of smuggling a teenager into Syria in 2015, after she fled the United Kingdom to join the Islamic State group, according to BBC News.
'Disbelief, blame and conspiracy': What it was like to cover Diana's death
'Paris was swirling and boiling in a convulsion of disbelief, blame and conspiracy,' CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman writes, remembering the scene that greeted him when he arrived in France to cover the tragedy.
UN cites possible crimes vs. humanity in China's Xinjiang
China's discriminatory detention of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the western region of Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity, the UN human rights office said in a long-awaited report released Wednesday.
A look at the young lives lost in a fatal car crash in Barrie, Ont.
Six young adults -- many of them athletes -- were killed in a single-vehicle crash in a construction zone in Barrie, Ont., over the weekend. Tributes are pouring in for those who died. Here's a look at the lives lost.
Ontario scraps mandatory five-day isolation rules for people with COVID-19
Ontario has scrapped its mandatory five-day isolation rule for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 as part of an 'all respiratory virus approach' to an expected rise in fall general illnesses.
Old Farmer's Almanac forecasts bouts of 'extra-deep cold' in Canada this winter
Get ready for some extremely cold days this winter, according to the 2023 Canadian edition of The Old Farmer's Almanac.
3 officers charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 18-month-old in Kawartha Lakes, Ont.
Ontario's police watchdog says three police officers have been charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of an 18-month-old boy in November 2020.
Elizabeth May joins Green leadership race, says party has been in disarray
Elizabeth May launched her bid to reclaim the leadership of the federal Green Party on Wednesday saying she wanted to rebuild the party and turn it into an influential political force, including on fighting climate change.
Ontario junior B hockey player dies during tournament
Flags at the community complex in Ayr, Ont. are being lowered to half mast Wednesday after the death of a junior B hockey player during a game.
Kitchener
-
Ontario junior B hockey player dies during tournament
Flags at the community complex in Ayr, Ont. are being lowered to half mast Wednesday after the death of a junior B hockey player during a game.
-
Coalition of Muslim Women executive director showing signs of recovery following serious crash
The Coalition of Muslim Women of KW’s (CMW) executive director, Fauzia Mazhar, is showing signs of improvement following a serious crash last week in Dubai.
-
Universities keeping close eye on monkeypox as students return
As monkeypox cases continue to rise in Canada, local post-secondary institutions are raising awareness in the hopes to keep students healthy.
London
-
Ontario junior B hockey player dies during tournament
Flags at the community complex in Ayr, Ont. are being lowered to half mast Wednesday after the death of a junior B hockey player during a game.
-
Members, community surprised by Movati closures
As staff at the two London, Ont. Movati Athletic Club locations prepared to lock the doors for the final time, the closure of the two sites, announced on Tuesday, left many shaking their heads in disbelief.
-
Charges laid after crash at Highbury and Huron
Two people are charged after a single-vehicle crash in London on Tuesday morning. Around 10:15 a.m., police say a man was driving a vehicle northbound on Highbury Avenue approaching Huron Street when the car hit a light standard in the middle of the median.
Barrie
-
Mother of young man killed in Barrie, Ont. crash with 5 others seeks answers
With investigators tight-lipped, the families and friends of the victims struggle for an explanation of what has been their worst nightmare.
-
A look at the young lives lost in a fatal car crash in Barrie, Ont.
Six young adults -- many of them athletes -- were killed in a single-vehicle crash in a construction zone in Barrie, Ont., over the weekend. Tributes are pouring in for those who died. Here's a look at the lives lost.
-
3 officers charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 18-month-old in Kawartha Lakes, Ont.
Ontario's police watchdog says three police officers have been charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of an 18-month-old boy in November 2020.
Northern Ontario
-
Despite challenges, closing emergency department 'not an option,' Sudbury hospital CEO says
While emergency departments have been forced to close in other parts of the province, Health Sciences North CEO Dominic Giroux says that's not going to happen in Greater Sudbury.
-
Collision closes Hwy. 11 in Englehart
Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday evening that a collision has closed Highway 11 in both directions between Highway 573 and Highway 560.
-
Ontario scraps mandatory five-day isolation rules for people with COVID-19
Ontario has scrapped its mandatory five-day isolation rule for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 as part of an 'all respiratory virus approach' to an expected rise in fall general illnesses.
Ottawa
-
Tornado warning in effect for parts of eastern Ontario
A tornado warning has been issued for parts of eastern Ontario including south Ottawa, Richmond and Metcalfe.
-
'I feel so happy': This Ottawa man had his hydro turned back on after 8 years
An Ottawa man cut off from hydro for nearly nine years, had his power restored Wednesday – after giving up years ago and living off-grid since 2014.
-
Ottawa residents mark 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death
On the 25th anniversary of her death, Dr. Jim Robblee doesn't have to look far to remember the special encounter he had with Diana, Princess of Wales, decades ago.
Toronto
-
Ontario scraps mandatory five-day isolation rules for people with COVID-19
Ontario has scrapped its mandatory five-day isolation rule for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 as part of an 'all respiratory virus approach' to an expected rise in fall general illnesses.
-
10-year-old Toronto boy overwhelmed with support after scone stand is stolen
A 10-year-old Toronto boy has received an outpouring of support after his scone stand was stolen.
-
Toronto university student who died in skydiving accident remembered as 'one of the bravest' people
A university student and TikTok influencer who died after opening her parachute too late while skydiving is being remembered by friends as 'one of the bravest girls.'
Montreal
-
Death threats, break-in: Candidates say they've been targeted during Quebec election campaign
Two Liberal candidates in the Quebec election campaign are denouncing recent targeted attacks after one had his constituency office broken into and his computers stolen, while another was on the receiving end of death threats.
-
Quebec election: Legault says language law 'balanced' amid criticism from businesses
Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault remained undeterred Wednesday amid renewed criticism of his language law reform by business leaders who say the legislation will make it harder to recruit talent and will cause enormous damage to the economy.
-
10 officers quit Montreal police while the city aims to expand its police force
Montreal police (SPVM) lost ten officers last week, seven of whom quit for reasons other than retirement.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry told cultural shift needed to address gender-based violence
A broad cultural shift is needed to seriously address gender-based and domestic violence in Canada, a panel of experts on Wednesday told the inquiry into the 2020 mass shootings in Nova Scotia.
-
N.S. RCMP investigating East Preston homicide after body found inside vehicle
The RCMP is investigating a homicide in East Preston, N.S., after a body was found inside a vehicle.
-
Nova Scotians on doctor waitlist can now access virtual health-care service
Nova Scotians who are currently on the province's doctor waitlist can now access free, online medical appointments through Virtual Care Nova Scotia (VirtualCareNS).
Winnipeg
-
Cheques coming for Manitoba families and seniors to help deal with inflation: premier
Manitobans will be receiving financial help from the province to deal with inflation and rising costs.
-
Manitoba says no statutory Orange Shirt holiday this year as talks continue
The Manitoba government is still planning to make the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation an official statutory holiday but says it's too late for the change to take effect this year.
-
'The muscle car of my dreams': California man reunited with his old '69 Pontiac GTO in Winnipeg
Four decades after having to sell his dream muscle car and move to California, a man has been reunited with the classic in a chance encounter in Winnipeg that has created a budding friendship.
Calgary
-
Child lunch program in need of volunteers this school year
As the school year nears, Brownbagging for Calgary's Kids (BB4CK) is looking for as many helping hands as it can get.
-
Street closed after glass falls from Courtyard Marriott
Part of a street in downtown Calgary is closed after glass fell from a building Wednesday afternoon.
-
RCMP highlights meth deaths for International Overdose Awareness Day
Wednesday marked International Overdose Awareness Day, a time set aside for families of loved ones who've died of accidental drug overdoses to reflect and remember.
Edmonton
-
Alberta defence lawyers to refuse serious cases including homicides
Defence lawyers in Alberta are taking what they call "drastic action" to demand the provincial government fix the legal aid system.
-
Police release video connected to Sherwood Park arson
Police have released surveillance video in hopes of finding the people responsible for deliberately setting a fire in a Sherwood Park development last month.
-
Video sought in disappearance of south Edmonton man 3 weeks ago
Police in Edmonton are asking Twin Brooks residents for video connected to the disappearance of a 64-year-old man nearly three weeks ago. Hongsang Rho, who is also known as Howard, left his house in the area of 110 Street and 11 Avenue around 7 a.m. on Aug. 11, and may have been seen walking on a trail near Twin Brooks Drive at 7:45 a.m.
Vancouver
-
B.C. company wins defamation case against customer who posted bad Google, Yelp reviews
A "disgruntled customer" who posted reviews on Google and Yelp accusing a B.C. business of fraud has been ordered to pay $90,000 worth of damages for defamation by the province's Supreme Court.
-
Surrey shooting suspect wanted Canada-wide for 2nd time this year
A man suspected of being involved in a Surrey shooting is wanted Canada-wide for the second time this year, Surrey Mounties say.
-
Couple cleared of terrorism charges in B.C. legislature bomb plot sue RCMP
A couple who were cleared on terrorism charges after being accused of plotting to blow up the B.C. legislature buildings are suing the RCMP along with the provincial and federal governments.