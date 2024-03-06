New 'toolkit' packed with information to support EV sector

A new toolkit released by Workforce Windsor-Essex Tuesday is packed with information to support the EV sector.

“The guide is a way to support workforce and talent development for our region which I know a lot of organizations have been looking for,” said Corey Shenken, author of the guide who would like key decision-makers in our region to read it.

There are case studies showing what other cities did to diversify and support the EV sector. It also outlines jobs necessary for various stages of the EV chain.

“We wanted to highlight our existing manufacturing, automotive labour force here,” said Shenken. “We have skilled workers that are available and ready to be trained and up-skilled for EV sector jobs.”

St. Clair College recognized the importance of upskilling workers introducing EV fundamental and EV technician programs.

“You know, service shops are going to need to know how to repair them so that's why we developed the program,” said Lido Zuccato, dean of skilled trades and apprenticeship. “You need to train mechanics how to work on this technology.”

Zuccato said the college also has courses for technicians who will be running the lines at the battery plant when it opens. “It hasn't launched yet but it is ready to go.”

The report highlights the attractiveness of our region including medical facilities, housing, affordability, and educational opportunities.

It also offers recommendations to community partners and decision-makers on how to help support the sustainability of the talent base in the EV sector.

One of those recommendations is to promote women in automotive.

“Through technology the barriers are coming down for our trade and all skilled trades. St. Clair offers great programming for anyone who is interested,” said Mega Mold President Dave Thibert, who feels there will always be jobs in the industry.

Another recommendations in the report includes leveraging newcomers and immigrants and increasing collaboration between industry and service providers.