The University of Windsor's new School Of Creative Arts has opened for its first day of classes.

The school's creative arts director, Vincent Georgie says the new facility mirrors the long history of the armouries by offering new creative spaces with a high use of technology.

“This is an ambitious, historic project that has come to fruition so it's a real sense of pride for everybody, all the staff are real proud of this, but especially seeing our students benefitting from this. That's the most rewarding thing,” Georgie.

Four hundred students are now learning together at the newly-renovated downtown Windsor Armouries and across the street at the university's freedom way building.

Officials say the cost after construction totals $53 million with an additional $4 million spent on the land. Both buildings now home to the university's creative arts students including those studying music, visual arts, film and architecture.

The original armouries doors are on display as well, a restored staircase is now a sculpture that hangs above one of the hallways.

Some minor finishing touches should be complete within two-months, but students and staff were all smiles on their first day.

“It was a maze at first but it's interesting to get to know everything and seeing new faces like the music kids,” says visual arts student University of Windsor. “I'm sure I'll have a fun time just exploring the building."