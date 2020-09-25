WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor man is facing charges after allegedly sharing an intimate image of a woman online without her consent.

The Windsor Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (I.C.E.) unit charged the suspect after an investigation was launched in mid-August when police received information that an intimate picture of an adult woman had been posted online without her consent.

Police say through investigation, officers found the photo had been taken roughly 20-years ago when the woman had been in a relationship with an adult man. While the phot had been taken with the consent many years ago, she never gave consent for the photo to be shared.

Detectives from the I.C.E unit were able to identify the man who had taken the photo years ago and then more recently shared it on the web.

Investigators applied for and received judicial authorization to search a residence in relation to the crime.

A man was arrested on Thursday without incident. He is not being identified in an effort to protect the victim’s identity, police say.

Police say he is facing a charge of Distribute Intimate Image without Consent.

“The Windsor Police Service would like to remind the community of the potential concerns and considerations that should be applied before taking an intimate image, as well as the sharing of such images,” a news release states. “Sharing intimate images without consent is a crime!”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4896, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.