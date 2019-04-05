

CTV Windsor





The Ministry of Transportation is showing off the new Pelee Island ferry.

The Pelee Islander II had its grand debut at the Leamington Dock on Friday.

Vessel tours are scheduled between 3:30 and 5 p.m.

Ontario Transportation Minister Jeff Yurek is on hand for the event.

Provincial officials say the renewal of regular ferry service is welcomed after maintenance and safety issues delayed the new vessel in the Fall.

“The ferries travelling to Pelee Island and the mainland are in fact a much needed life-line for the residents of the island, as well as for economic growth through agriculture and tourism,” said Rick Nicholls, MPP for Chatham-Kent and Leamington. “This new modern day ferry will making travelling more enjoyable and reliable for everyone.”

The Pelee Islander II has a carrying capacity of 399 passengers and 34 cars, or four tractor-trailers and 16 cars.