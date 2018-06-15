New Pelee Island ferry arrives in Kingsville
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, June 15, 2018 10:05AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 15, 2018 5:49PM EDT
The brand new Pelee Islander II sailed into Kingsville Friday.
The ferry, costing about $40 million, can accommodate 399 passengers and 34 cars, or four tractor-trailers with 16 cars.
There is also a cafeteria and a covered pet area.
The Pelee Islander II underwent customs clearance, a seaway inspection and had final installations in Montreal earlier this week.