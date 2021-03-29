WINDSOR, ONT. -- No one was injured following a pair of separate fires in Chatham-Kent overnight.

The first fire was at an address in Blenheim, Ont. and was reported around 9:15 p.m.

Crews from Ridgetown and Blenheim were called to a home at 20408 Base Rd.

Photos from the scene show a home consumed by flames, however the family was able to safely escape.

A cause of the fire and total damage estimate have not been released.

Around 11:30 p.m. crews were called to the overpass at Queens Line and Highway 401 for a report of a transport on fire.

The cab of the transport was burned out once firefighters were able to control the blaze.

The driver was not injured in the fire.