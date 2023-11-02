New observation area in Malden Park provides view of bridge construction
As construction on the Gordie Howe International Bridge continues, a new observation area in Malden Park is giving people the chance to see its progress.
Located at the highest elevation point in Malden Park, the observation area includes railings, benches, binoculars and a clear vantage of the project as the bridge deck construction moves across the Detroit River.
“This is an ideal spot for people to come and enjoy the view,” said Charl van Niekerk, CEO, Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority.Malden Park observation area in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
“You'll see the bridge connecting summer next year and I think everybody's anticipating that and just seeing how this the bridge evolves over time.”
Construction of the observation area was managed by Bridging North America and their subcontractor, Landscape Effects, in coordination with the City of Windsor.
Work began on Sept. 5, 2023, and took approximately seven weeks to complete. The observation area will remain a permanent amenity at Malden Park and will be maintained by the City of Windsor.
“This is so impressive to see what has been constructed here,” exclaimed Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens following a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning.
“Something special has been created here,” he explained. “It's more than just walking up the hill. You can actually sit here and you get a whole different feeling with the equipment that's been installed, the binocular equipment that's all free for the public to enjoy.”
The observation area is part of the Gordie Howe International Bridge Community Benefits Plan which includes the $20 million (CDN) Neighbourhood Infrastructure Strategy.
Officials said the initiatives in the strategy reflect key regional priorities identified through stakeholder and community consultation. These include community partnerships, community safety and connections, economic benefits, and aesthetics and landscaping.
Dilkens continued, “It's absolutely stunning up here and you have a chance, the best chance in the city and the best view in the city to see this once in a lifetime project being built in our backyard.”
Bridge officials stated the Malden Park Observation Area initiative is a result of community consultation during the development of the Community Benefits Plan from 2015-2018, noting feedback indicated a strong desire for the communities to have safe places to watch the once-in-a-generation undertaking take shape.
Grondin added, “Let's think about San Francisco and the bridge there. There are viewing platforms all over the city and we have one here for our bridge that people will be able to come over the years and watch the bridge and watch the people cross the bridge.”
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Wish him all the best,' Trudeau dismisses Liberal loyalist saying party would benefit from new leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has dismissed a long-time Liberal and current senator's suggestion that it may be time he step down to make room for a new Liberal party leader.
'The most toxic place': Foreign-trained doctors file human rights complaint, alleging discrimination
Ten foreign-trained internal medicine specialists in Regina are claiming they were targets of 'racist, and discriminatory leadership' while working at the Regina General Hospital, and have filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission.
Canadian seniors are eligible for four key vaccines this fall, but not all are free
In most of Canada, you can feel a chill in the air. The change in season, triggering a change in health risks, has signalled the start of the cold and flu season. After three brutal winters, with respiratory illnesses dominating the headlines and filling hospitals, doctors are hopeful this one will be calmer.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel's troops advance; Gaza's largest hospital struggles to treat injured
Israel's ground troops were advancing toward Gaza City as diplomatic efforts intensified for at least a brief pause in the fighting in Gaza's deadliest war.
'This is a joke,' natural resources minister says of Conservative obstruction on energy bills
Liberal ministers and an NDP MP came out swinging Thursday against the Conservatives for what they say has been 'circus act' filibustering preventing a pair of bills focused on jobs in the energy sector from coming up for study. 'This is a joke,' Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said.
Here's when Taylor Swift is coming to Vancouver and how to buy tickets
Taylor Swift has added dates to the Canadian leg of her blockbuster Eras Tour – scheduling three shows in Vancouver.
Finance committee calls for feds to block RBC-HSBC deal on competition concerns
The finance committee of the House of Commons has called on the Finance Minister to block RBC's $13.5-billion takeover of HSBC Canada over concerns it will hurt competition.
Toyota recalls hundreds of thousands of RAV4s in Canada over fire risk
Toyota has issued a recall for the RAV4 model affecting hundreds of thousands of vehicles in Canada due to a lack of proper sizing and placement of its 12-volt batteries, which can cause a fire when the vehicle is driven.
'I am sorry': Andrew Furey apologizes to Inuit in northern Labrador for harms of residential schools
Newfoundland and Labrador’s provincial government failed to protect Indigenous children from the harms of residential schools, Premier Andrew Furey said in official apologies this week to survivors in Labrador.
Kitchener
-
'It still doesn’t feel real': Missing Guelph man found dead, three arrested
Three people have been arrested after a Guelph man reported missing last month was found dead.
-
Driver charged in Stratford school bus crash
A Stratford school bus driver has been charged in a collision on John Street South Thursday morning.
-
Get to know your candidates in the Kitchener Centre byelection
Voting in the Kitchener Centre byelection is set for Nov. 30. CTV reached out to all of the candidates to find out why they want to be MPP.
London
-
Veltman was focused on obsessions not on consequences, psychiatrist testifies
Dr. Julian Gojer returned to the witness box Thursday afternoon in a Windsor, Ont. courtroom in the ongoing trial of Nathaniel Veltman.
-
Driver involved in crash killing 4-year-old girl found guilty of dangerous driving
A truck driver from Tecumseh has been found guilty for a fatal crash near London four years ago.
-
Driver of passenger vehicle dead after hitting school bus
OPP in Oxford County are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus where one person has died.
Barrie
-
Incident caught on video in Barrie prompts the City's decision to remove all posters from utility poles
Wednesday night's council meeting touched on enforcing regulations surrounding posters on utility poles in the City of Barrie, a fairly mundane issue, but it stemmed from a contentious incident last week that sparked an internal investigation by the Barrie BIA.
-
Sault Ste. Marie shooter previously convicted of crimes in Simcoe County
Court records show that the man who killed four people -- including three of his own children -- before turning a gun on himself in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., last week was convicted two decades ago of smashing a police car window and impaired driving.
-
OPP police cruiser struck on Highway 400 in Bradford, officer injured
A provincial police officer was taken to the hospital after an OPP cruiser was struck on Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
10 men arrested in Ontario child sexual exploitation ring, 39 charges laid
A total of 39 charges have been laid and 10 people arrested, including four from northern Ontario, in a online child luring and sexual exploitation investigation, police say.
-
SNOLAB sorry after employee makes disturbing social media comment about Justin Trudeau
SNOLAB in Sudbury has taken to social media to apologize after a staffer made a disturbing comment about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on X.
-
Toyota recalls hundreds of thousands of RAV4s in Canada over fire risk
Toyota has issued a recall for the RAV4 model affecting hundreds of thousands of vehicles in Canada due to a lack of proper sizing and placement of its 12-volt batteries, which can cause a fire when the vehicle is driven.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo cutting some 200-series routes, redirecting buses off residential streets
OC Transpo is cutting many Connexion routes between residential neighbourhoods and O-Train stations and redirecting buses off residential streets with low ridership as part of the bus route review to adjust service to current ridership levels across the city of Ottawa.
-
Police seize 326 cases of beer during eastern Ontario traffic stop
Ontario Provincial Police seized 326 cases of beer purchased in Quebec and intended to be served at an upcoming wedding after officers responded to a call for a rental van driving on an eastern Ontario highway with a blown tire.
-
Private airstrip causing turbulence in Dunrobin, Ont.
A west Ottawa resident has been granted permission to proceed with a private airstrip on his property.
Toronto
-
Woman says she found a black widow spider in carton of green grapes she brought home from Toronto grocery store
A Toronto woman got a frightening surprise after seeing what appears to be a black widow spider nestled in her container of green grapes she took home from the grocery store.
-
Toronto mother whose toddler's breakfast cereal was fatally poisoned speaks out at killer's sentencing hearing
The Toronto mother of a toddler who died after her cereal was intentionally poisoned with a deadly chemical said in a victim impact statement at the sentencing hearing of the child’s killer that she’s still wracked with pain and questions about what happened.
-
5 Ontario hospitals say data stolen in cyberattack has been published online
Data stolen in a ransomware attack targeting half-a-dozen Ontario hospitals and healthcare institutions have been published online, the hospitals said Thursday.
Montreal
-
TVA Group announces restructuring and layoffs of more than 500 employees
The TVA Group says it is laying off 547 employees — nearly a third of its workforce — amid restructuring as the company contends with declining audiences and ad revenues.
-
Robert Miller asks court to reveal personal information about his accuser; lawyer says it's 'intimidation'
A lawyer representing dozens of women who alleged they were paid for sex when they were minors by Robert Miller says the Montreal billionaire's defence team is intimidating the complainants.
-
Video of Ugandan man experiencing snow for the first time in Canada will warm your heart
A video of a Ugandan man experiencing snow for the first time in Quebec has amassed millions of views on TikTok.
Atlantic
-
IWK, family, friends, community rally around three-year-old Calum MacDonald
Halifax friends, family, and community members rally to supportCalum MacDonald, 3, who has leukemia.
-
First snow of the season summary for the Maritimes; snow record set at Halifax International Airport
An early season outbreak of Arctic air along with two low-pressure systems have resulted in the provincial capitals of the Maritimes all having their first five+ cm of snowfall for the season.
-
Arrest made in stabbing death of Halifax woman
An arrest has been made in connection with the stabbing death of a 37-year-old Halifax woman last year.
Winnipeg
-
Province sets date for Kinew government’s first speech from the throne
The province has announced the first speech from the throne of the Wab Kinew-led government will be delivered later this month.
-
Police investigating string of sexual assaults, indecent acts in downtown Winnipeg
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help to find a suspect wanted for multiple sexual assaults and indecent acts in downtown Winnipeg on Tuesday.
-
Burton Cummings, Randy Bachman sue former Guess Who bandmates over use of name
Two of Canada’s most famous musicians have filed a lawsuit against their former bandmates, alleging they are misleading the public who are coming to see them perform.
Calgary
-
Matthew de Grood's main goal is to return to Calgary, board hears
A review board, which is to decide on further freedoms for Calgary mass killer Matthew de Grood, heard that since the young man's last assessment he hasn't accomplished enough rehabilitation.
-
3 Calgary men wanted on Canada-wide warrants in relation to 2021 kidnapping
Three Calgary men are wanted on Canada-wide warrants in relation to a 2021 kidnapping and robbery.
-
Police seek public assistance in Halloween shooting in Sherwood
Calgary police are asking for the public's assistance to help advance an investigation into a shooting in the Sherwood community earlier this week.
Edmonton
-
Alberta proposes law on pension-exit referendum, but bill doesn't make result binding
The Alberta government has introduced legislation promising residents will get a say in a referendum on leaving the Canada Pension Plan, but the bill does not force the government to accept the result.
-
Alberta proposes changes to Public Health Act after COVID-19 court ruling
The Alberta government is proposing changes to the Public Health Act to allow politicians to make final decisions in public health emergencies.
-
Watch: A ride on the Valley Line Southeast LRT
Members of the media were invited for a ride on the Valley Line Southeast LRT line on Thursday, two days before it opens to riders.
Vancouver
-
Number hospitalized with COVID-19 drops for 4th straight week in B.C.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in B.C. declined again this week, though not as dramatically as it had been dropping since early October.
-
Kultar Singh Gill facing more charges in caught-on-video crash into Aldergrove community policing centre
The man accused of crashing into a Metro Vancouver community policing centre while a woman's legs hung from the open car door has been charged with additional crimes.
-
Little Mountain developer promises to deliver on social housing despite Vancouver easing requirements
The developer behind a troubled Vancouver housing project has vowed to build the 282 social housing units proposed for the site in a timely manner, despite the City of Vancouver relaxing a term of its agreement that would require the social housing to be completed first.