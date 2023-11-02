New observation area in Malden Park provides view of bridge construction

As construction on the Gordie Howe International Bridge continues, a new observation area in Malden Park is giving people the chance to see its progress.

Located at the highest elevation point in Malden Park, the observation area includes railings, benches, binoculars and a clear vantage of the project as the bridge deck construction moves across the Detroit River.

“This is an ideal spot for people to come and enjoy the view,” said Charl van Niekerk, CEO, Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority. Malden Park observation area in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

“You'll see the bridge connecting summer next year and I think everybody's anticipating that and just seeing how this the bridge evolves over time.”

Construction of the observation area was managed by Bridging North America and their subcontractor, Landscape Effects, in coordination with the City of Windsor.

Work began on Sept. 5, 2023, and took approximately seven weeks to complete. The observation area will remain a permanent amenity at Malden Park and will be maintained by the City of Windsor.

“This is so impressive to see what has been constructed here,” exclaimed Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens following a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning.

“Something special has been created here,” he explained. “It's more than just walking up the hill. You can actually sit here and you get a whole different feeling with the equipment that's been installed, the binocular equipment that's all free for the public to enjoy.”

The observation area is part of the Gordie Howe International Bridge Community Benefits Plan which includes the $20 million (CDN) Neighbourhood Infrastructure Strategy.

Officials said the initiatives in the strategy reflect key regional priorities identified through stakeholder and community consultation. These include community partnerships, community safety and connections, economic benefits, and aesthetics and landscaping.

Dilkens continued, “It's absolutely stunning up here and you have a chance, the best chance in the city and the best view in the city to see this once in a lifetime project being built in our backyard.”

Bridge officials stated the Malden Park Observation Area initiative is a result of community consultation during the development of the Community Benefits Plan from 2015-2018, noting feedback indicated a strong desire for the communities to have safe places to watch the once-in-a-generation undertaking take shape.

Grondin added, “Let's think about San Francisco and the bridge there. There are viewing platforms all over the city and we have one here for our bridge that people will be able to come over the years and watch the bridge and watch the people cross the bridge.”