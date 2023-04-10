New name? Three options considered for LaSalle waterfront park
The Town of LaSalle has narrowed the choice to three options for a new name for the waterfront at Front Road.
Town council wanted a name with "LaSalle" in it.
After extensive public consultations, here are the final options:
- LaSalle Waterfront
- Lasalle Waterfront Landing
- LaSalle Waterfront Commons
The new name would rebrand 60 acres of waterfront that include the current Gil Maure Park, Front Road Park and Riverdance Park into one site.
The nearly $50-million waterfront project will include a walkable parkland and a 30-thousand square foot event centre, along with splash pads, and a sports zone.
The town will also designate a certain area of the park as the Gil Maure Festival Plaza.
Council is expected to make a final selection Tuesday.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Cottage country in Canada may not be for everyone. Here's why some are leaving
When the pandemic shut down life in Canada’s big cities, many Canadians moved their lives to cottage country. Now, after experiencing the challenges of rural living, one expert explains why a mass exodus back to urban centres could be on the horizon.
'Proud to have him on our team': Alberta RCMP pay tribute to officer killed in crash
A Strathcona County RCMP officer is dead after an overnight crash. According to a statement from the RCMP, the crash happened around 2 a.m., and the officer suffered fatal injuries.
Bank employee killed 4 in Louisville shooting, police say
A 23-year-old used a rifle to kill four people -- including a close friend of the governor -- Monday at the Louisville bank where he was an employee, authorities said.
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney see Wrexham dream move one step closer
Ryan Reynolds punched the air before turning to embrace Rob McElhenney as the Hollywood stars moved a big step closer to their dream of leading Welsh soccer team Wrexham to promotion.
There's a new way to finance a home down payment, but one expert says it's risky
A new service has arrived on the Ontario real-estate scene that promises to help prospective homebuyers come up with the cash for a down payment, but one expert says the list of risks and caveats is considerable.
Alberta premier says she's under ethics investigation related to COVID-19 prosecution
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she is under investigation by the province's ethics commissioner into whether she interfered in the administration of justice in relation to a COVID-19 prosecution.
WATCH | 'Craziest thing I've ever seen': Video shows person rollerblading on Ontario expressway
A video uploaded to Facebook shows a rollerblader in Hamilton, Ont., skating down a busy expressway.
Illustrated Anne Frank book removed by Florida school
A high school along Florida's Atlantic Coast has removed a graphic novel based on the diary of Anne Frank after a leader of a conservative advocacy group challenged it, claiming it minimized the Holocaust.
Mild COVID-19 cases during pregnancy do not slow infant brain development: study
A new U.S. study found that mild or asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 during pregnancy did not affect the babies’ brain development.
Kitchener
-
Suspicious package detonated outside Guelph police headquarters
The Guelph Police Service detonated a suspicious package Monday morning that was left outside its headquarters on Wyndham Street.
-
Man wanted for hate-motivated incident on Waterloo transit arrested
Police have arrested a man in connection to a hate-motivated incident on a bus in Waterloo.
-
WATCH
WATCH | 'Craziest thing I've ever seen': Video shows person rollerblading on Ontario expressway
A video uploaded to Facebook shows a rollerblader in Hamilton, Ont., skating down a busy expressway.
London
-
Stabbing being investigated in London
A stabbing in London is being investigated by police. Officers responded to the area of Gore Road and Clarke Road around 1:45 a.m. after receiving a 9-1-1 call.
-
'Just bring it back': Defibrillator stolen from St. Thomas park
Some St. Thomas, Ont. residents are shocked after city police reported the theft of a life-saving defibrillator from a public park. The defibrillator had been located inside a pavilion at 1PasswordPark on Burwell Street.
-
Watermain break in St. Thomas
Construction vibrations cause watermain break in St. Thomas.
Barrie
-
Fiery head-on collision in Barrie under investigation
One person is in hospital after a head-on crash in Barrie Sunday evening
-
Driver charged for speeding nearly 3x limit on Hwy 9: OPP
A motorist stopped for speeding nearly three times over the limit in the Town of Mono will have to find another way around after police had the vehicle towed away.
-
Fire forces residents of Barrie building to evacuate
Residents of a multi-unit building in Barrie had to evacuate their homes in the early morning hours Monday for a structure fire.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Kivi Park reopened after suspects found with pellet gun, Sudbury police say
Sudbury police say Kivi Park in the city's South End has reopened following a weapons complaint Monday afternoon.
-
Cottage country in Canada may not be for everyone. Here's why some are leaving
When the pandemic shut down life in Canada’s big cities, many Canadians moved their lives to cottage country. Now, after experiencing the challenges of rural living, one expert explains why a mass exodus back to urban centres could be on the horizon.
-
Driver on Highway 401 caught going 235km/h, drunk: OPP
A driver who was allegedly impaired and caught driving 135km/h over the speed limit on a Toronto highway has been charged.
Ottawa
-
Kemptville, Ont. residents come together as properties flood
A flood warning remains in effect for the Rideau Valley watershed following Wednesday's ice storm. Rising water levels, coupled with the ice storm and the immediate melt pushed the Rideau River higher.
-
Man suspended from driving since 2000 arrested for driving in Ottawa
Ottawa police say a man who has been suspended from driving for more than 20 years was pulled over this weekend and arrested.
-
Get ready for summer-like weather in Ottawa
It's going to be a week of summer-like weather in Ottawa, with temperatures as high as 27 C later this week.
Toronto
-
One person dead after industrial accident at Toronto metal fabrication facility
A man has succumbed to his injuries following an industrial accident at a metal fabrication business in Toronto, the Ministry of Labour confirms.
-
'I got lucky': U of T student closes out 7-1 Leafs win
A University of Toronto student had to put his studies on ice after he was called up to play in a National Hockey League game Saturday.
-
Driver on Highway 401 caught going 235km/h, drunk: OPP
A driver who was allegedly impaired and caught driving 135km/h over the speed limit on a Toronto highway has been charged.
Montreal
-
'Culture of Solidarity': Premier Legault's 'Catholicism' tweet sparks controversy
François Legault's Easter break came to an abrupt end Monday morning when one of his tweets sparked backlash online. 'Catholicism has also given us a culture of solidarity that distinguishes us on a continental scale,' Legault wrote, sharing a column by Mathieu Bock-Cote published on the Journal de Montréal website.
-
Video shows man vandalizing Montreal mosque, smashing windows
Montreal police (SPVM) officers have arrested a 32-year-old man, and he's been charged with mischief after smashing the glass door at the Al Omah Mosque. Police responded to the mosque on Sunday around 5 a.m., located on Saint-Dominique Street. downtown.
-
About 35K clients still without power after ice storm; Hydro-Quebec finishes repairs
Quebec's hydro utility says it hopes to restore power Monday to nearly all the tens of thousands of customers still without electricity since last week's ice storm. Roughly 35,000 homes and businesses remained without power across Quebec as of 11 a.m., with the majority in the Montreal, Outaouais, Montérégie, and Laval regions.
Atlantic
-
'They deserve respect': N.S. school support staff prepare to go on strike
School support staff in Nova Scotia could go on strike in less than two weeks after they were unable to reach an agreement with the province over wages.
-
RCMP locate body of missing boater in Eel lake
The RCMP says the body of a missing boater was found on Sunday in the frigid waters of Eel Lake in Digby County, Nova Scotia.
-
Homelessness rates on the rise in Fredericton
The number of people experiencing homelessness in Fredericton is on the rise. There are about 10 to 15 percent more people living without a home around the capital this spring.
Winnipeg
-
'We have to be prepared': plans to fight spring flood underway in Winnipeg and Fargo
With the rising temperatures starting to melt the snow, plans are underway in the City of Winnipeg and south of the border to prepare for any potential spring flooding.
-
Pair had gun pointed at them after ignoring cigarette request: Brandon police
A man pointed a handgun at two people in Brandon over the weekend after they didn’t comply with his cigarette request, according to the Brandon Police Service.
-
Several drivers impacted by problem with fuel at Selkirk gas station
A quick stop at a Selkirk gas station turned into a headache for several drivers due to a problem with the fuel in one of the station's gas tanks.
Calgary
-
'Proud to have him on our team': Alberta RCMP pay tribute to officer killed in crash
A Strathcona County RCMP officer is dead after an overnight crash. According to a statement from the RCMP, the crash happened around 2 a.m., and the officer suffered fatal injuries.
-
Alberta premier says she's under ethics investigation related to COVID-19 prosecution
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she is under investigation by the province's ethics commissioner into whether she interfered in the administration of justice in relation to a COVID-19 prosecution.
-
Man missing in Kananaskis Country discovered deceased
Turner Valley RCMP issued a statement Sunday, saying that a missing Calgary man has been located deceased.
Edmonton
-
'Proud to have him on our team': Alberta RCMP pay tribute to officer killed in crash
A Strathcona County RCMP officer is dead after an overnight crash. According to a statement from the RCMP, the crash happened around 2 a.m., and the officer suffered fatal injuries.
-
Man charged with mischief after becoming stuck inside Talus Dome
Edmonton firefighters rescued a person trapped inside the iconic Talus Dome public art installation in the river valley Sunday evening.
-
Alberta premier says she's under ethics investigation related to COVID-19 prosecution
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she is under investigation by the province's ethics commissioner into whether she interfered in the administration of justice in relation to a COVID-19 prosecution.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver charity behind world's largest solar-powered tricycle seeking new space to create large-scale metal artwork
The Vancouver charity behind the world's largest solar-powered tricyle is adding its name to the growing list of arts organizations struggling to find affordable space in the city.
-
B.C.'s Tyson Venegas makes it to next phase of American Idol
Seventeen-year-old Tyson Venegas looked on nervously as he waited to learn if he'd made it to American Idol's top 24, after telling the judges he knew his last performance was not his best.
-
Heavy rain sets off high-water warnings for rivers in southern B.C.
Forecasters are warning of swollen creeks and rivers as heavy rain sweeps over southern British Columbia.