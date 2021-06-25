WINDSOR, ONT. -- Almost a year after the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit put a mandatory mask order in place, there is new national guidance for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says people who have received both doses can have dinner together inside someone's house without having to keep their distance or wear a mask.

It released the information after facing days of questions about what those who are double-dosed can do as the country's vaccine campaign ramps up.

WECHU issued a class order making face masks mandatory at commercial establishments effective 12:01 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said last week they were waiting for further national guidance on masks.

He said a 50 per cent full vaccination rate is what should be required before any easement of mask restrictions can be considered in Windsor-Essex.

As of Friday, 73.9 per cent of adults 18 years or older have received at least one dose of a vaccine and 38 per cent are fully vaccinated.

“If you want to celebrate, if you want to go out, if you want to hang out with people, get your vaccine, first and second dose quickly so we as a community can move forward quickly,” said Ahmed.

On a national level, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said 26 per cent of Canadians eligible for a vaccine against COVID-19 are fully vaccinated, with more than 76 per cent of people having received a single shot.

Canada's chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says her provincial colleagues want residents to follow the advice being provided by local medical officials, as it's more responsive to the situation in their communities.

The agency released a chart following the briefing that laid out what people can do if they are fully or partially vaccinated.

It says someone who is meeting people who are double-dosed while gathering in a small group outside doesn't need to physical distance or wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

The agency says when meeting inside a house with a small group of people who are fully vaccinated, those who have had two shots don't need to wear a mask or keep their distance.

It says people who are not can consider doing the same, if everyone feels OK and there's no one at risk of more severe illness.

In outdoor settings where people with unknown vaccination statuses from different households are mixing, it says someone who is fully vaccinated doesn't need to mask up, but people who aren't should think about keeping it on.

When it comes to going into larger crowds at say a concert, the agency says fully vaccinated people might still want to think about keeping their mask on in a crowded indoor setting, even if they don't have any underlying conditions.

It says they should do the same if they have any added health risks when meeting in a smaller indoor setting where they don't know whether everyone has been vaccinated.

With files from a report by The Canadian Press that was first published June 25, 2021.