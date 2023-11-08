New electrified muscle cars coming to Windsor Assembly Plant

A new deal for Stellantis autoworkers in Windsor not only comes with a historic pay bump, but also never-before seen electric muscle cars.

On Monday, the company confirmed the retooling of the Windsor Assembly Plant would see the production of next generation Dodge muscle cars to replace the outgoing gas-powered stalwarts.

“It was always our intention to reward our Unifor-represented employees for their contributions to our business during this round of bargaining,” said Mark Stewart, the COO of Stellantis North America, in a news release.

The new car production will be the result of the ongoing $1.89-billion retooling of the plant to install the STLA Large architecture platform that will serve as the base for a slew of new vehicles including traditional gas power, plug-in hybrid and battery electric powertrains.

“Having this platform that’s versatile that we can make in Windsor means they can continue to add product,” said Alisa Priddle, an editor with Motor Trend Magazine, in an interview with CTV News. “You don’t do that unless you plan on having this plant run at pretty high capacity making a lot of different models for a number of years.”

Priddle points to the Dodge Charger Daytona electric car concept as the vision for future driver-focused speedsters coming off the line — this time in Windsor.

“It is one of the coolest vehicles I’ve seen in a long time to be honest,” said Priddle.

Production of the previous muscle car lineup had been located in Brampton. The assembly plant in that city will transition to making the next generation of the Jeep Compass as part of a $1.32 billion investment and return to a three-shift operation.

RENEWED OPTIMISM

The new contract with Stellantis is driving a rosier picture for Windsor Assembly.

It was a few short years ago the plant saw its 27-year three-shift operation downsized to a two-shift schedule on July 13, 2020.

The new muscle car product and continued commitment to the Chrysler Pacifica minivan are signs Stellantis plans to keep the Windsor factory pumping out vehicles for the long-term.

Priddle adds the company’s plan to return to a three-shift operation by 2025 shows there is renewed security in the sector.

“They’re saying that they’re going to get to three shifts. That’s one of their promises,” said Priddle. “It certainly is much more secure than what we were looking at a few years ago.”

And according to Priddle, there could be even more new products being made in Windsor adding the vast majority of future Stellantis products will be made on the STLA Large platform.

A three-row crossover for the Chrysler brand has long been rumoured and there could still be some life left for gas engine Chargers — although likely some type of hybrid powertrain version.

“The muscle cars, while they are a niche product, you have to remember that there are probably going to be a lot of fleet sales for police who still want a Charger so, there’s going to be some volume there,” said Priddle.

The new deal with Stellantis was ratified with 60 per cent overall support covering more than 8,200 unionized workers.