New detachment commander joins Essex County OPP

A new detachment commander has officially joined Essex County OPP, as of the end of August.

Supt. Mark Loucas is responsible for policing operations for five municipal contracts across Essex County, according to the OPP.

“It is my honour and privilege to step into this role and I am eager to work alongside the members of Essex County,” said Loucas.

“We will continue to serve our communities with dedication and professionalism. This detachment has dedicated, highly skilled and professional uniform and civilian members who provide excellent policing services to the residents of Essex County.”

Loucas began his career with the OPP in 1996 in the Greater Toronto Area. He transferred to the OPP Emergency Response Team in 2005, before moving again in 2007 to the Tactics and Rescue Unit in London.

Loucas also serves as the Detachment Commander in Chatham and Elgin County before moving back to the OPP West Region Headquarters as the Operational Inspector and Critical Incident Commander.