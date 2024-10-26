GECDSB installs defibrillators at every school

The Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) has announced they’ve completed the installation of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) at all Board-owned and operated sites.

This includes every elementary and secondary school.

According to GECDSB, there are now 73 AEDs in total, thanks to a recent donation of 23 AED units from the Bruno Cremasco Memorial Bocce Ball Tournament.

Each AED is registered with 911 and integrated into the school baord’s tracking and maintenance system, so they will be ready and accessible if ever needed.

According to officials, “This milestone reflects our commitment to providing a safe environment for every student and staff member.”