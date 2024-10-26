Mainly sunny weekend in store for Windsorites

Fall is in full swing in the Rose City and across the region.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected Saturday with some gusty winds and a high of 14 degrees.

Saturday night will be clear but cool, with a low of plus 1 with patchy frost.

Come Sunday, sunny skies are expected with a high of 14 degrees.

To start your workweek, Monday will be sunny with a high of 1 degrees. By the middle of the week, we’ll be warming up with highs in the mid 20s.

Here’s a look at the Windsor, Ont. region’s forecast

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 14.

Saturday night: Clear. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low plus 1 with patchy frost.

Sunday: Sunny. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 14.

Monday: Sunny. High 15.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High 25.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 18.