Mainly sunny weekend in store for Windsorites

    Vibrant colours are seen on the leaves of a tree in Windsor, Ont. on a beautiful October day in this viewer-submitted photo. (Source: Mark Hewer) Vibrant colours are seen on the leaves of a tree in Windsor, Ont. on a beautiful October day in this viewer-submitted photo. (Source: Mark Hewer)
    Fall is in full swing in the Rose City and across the region.

    A mix of sun and cloud is expected Saturday with some gusty winds and a high of 14 degrees.

    Saturday night will be clear but cool, with a low of plus 1 with patchy frost.

    Come Sunday, sunny skies are expected with a high of 14 degrees.

    To start your workweek, Monday will be sunny with a high of 1 degrees. By the middle of the week, we’ll be warming up with highs in the mid 20s.

    Here’s a look at the Windsor, Ont. region’s forecast 

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 14.

    Saturday night: Clear. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low plus 1 with patchy frost.

    Sunday: Sunny. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 14.

    Monday: Sunny. High 15.

    Tuesday: Cloudy. High 25.

    Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

    Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 18.

