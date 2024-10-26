Trick-or-Treat: Farmers’ market gets into the Halloween spirit

Witches and dinosaurs walked the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market Saturday morning in search of an early Halloween treat.

Dressed in costumes, children walked stall to stall, receiving candy and chocolate from vendors as part of the last farmers' market of the season.

Keri Banar, owner of Inspire by Keri, was in on the fun with a bucket of candy at the ready and a decorative spider perched on her head.

“So the little ones are coming down doing the trick or treating, and sometimes the not-so-little ones,” Banar said. “Everybody's a kid at this time of year.”

A big fan of the spooky season, Banar said she couldn’t miss an opportunity to “go all out.”

Keri Banar, owner of Inspire by Keri, at the Downtown Windsor Farmers' Market on Oct. 26, 2024. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)For the majority of the market season, Banar said she’s set up shop along Pelissier Street bi-weekly but has worked the market every weekend in October.

“It's been a lot of people, noticing a little bit that people are being a little bit more cautious with their spending, which is fine, I totally understand it,” Banar said, reflecting on business this year.

Banar added the trend first started in 2022 as events previously cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic returned.

“So there's a little bit more competition than there has been,” Banar said. “But, the vendors down here, It's like a big family and a big community, so that's always wonderful, too. We're certainly going to miss that through the winter months.”

While Saturday marked the final farmers' market of the year, the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association has noted a Holiday Market is expected in December.

Details on that event have not yet been released.