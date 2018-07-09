

New Democrat MP’s in Windsor-Essex are calling on the Trudeau Liberals to act immediately to protect the automotive industry.

At a news conference held at Dieppe Park Monday, Tracey Ramsey was joined by MPs Brian Masse and Cheryl Hardcastle.

They are calling on the Liberal government to protect the automotive industry that is currently under the 'pending threat' of tariffs by the Trump administration in the United States.

“The auto tariffs is something we have to prepare for now,” says Ramsey. “We don't have the luxury of hoping this won't happen.”

The group penned a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, asking him to defend the auto sector and also delay ratifying the TPP agreement.

They say they want the government to stop wasting time on a "piecemeal, knee-jerk reactive approach" and come up with a sector specific strategy.

The New Democrat MP’s say the auto tariffs being contemplated by U.S. President Donald Trump will disrupt supply chains and ultimately cost thousands of jobs in this region and beyond.

“We have a laissez faire, with a heavy emphasis on lazy from the government, approach to actually doing something about this type of a manufacturing crisis that we have," says Masse.

“We're going to feel that impact, that's why it's imperative that's why we're trying to act with such urgency now,” adds Hardcastle. “We need to understand what's happening here is not just about being reactive and responsive to the unknown and what happens with Trump."

The New Democrats will be convening a stakeholders meeting to develop a regional auto strategy on Thursday July 12 at the Ciociario Club.

There will be a stakeholders meeting from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and a public meeting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.