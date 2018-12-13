

Data from Public Health Ontario is showing the opioid crisis in Windsor-Essex is not going away.

Statistics released Thursday shows six people in Windsor Essex died from opioid related causes in May and June.

During the first six months of 2018 shows 16 people have died in Windsor-Essex from opioid-related causes.

That compares to 36 deaths in all of 2017.

There were 90 opioid-related emergency department visits in the first six months of 2018, compared to 196 in all of 2017.

As for hospitalizations, there were 30 opioid-related cases in the first six months of 2018 and 64 throughout 2017.