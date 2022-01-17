Nearly 100 dogs welcomed to Windsor for a fresh start
93 dogs made the trek from El Paso, Texas to Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2022. (Source Windsor/Essex Humane Society)
Windsor, Ont. -
Nearly 100 dogs have arrived in Windsor, ready to start a new life.
Their journey started in El Paso Texas with 93 dogs making the trek to Canada at 3 a.m. Sunday.
The flight full of pups landed in the afternoon and everyone quickly unloaded and prepared the dogs to go to their foster homes, the Windsor/Essex Humane Society said in an update.
The dogs will be required to isolate and adjust for a few weeks with their foster families before they can be adopted.