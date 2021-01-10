LONDON, ONT -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting 228 new cases of COVID-19 and one death in the region on Sunday.

WECHU says the death was a woman in her 80s from a long-term care home.

“They are not just a number to us,” says medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed on Friday, “They are all people.”

The local death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 210 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 9,673 confirmed cases, including 6,732 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

• 13 are related to outbreaks

• 16 are close contacts

• 3 is community acquired

• 196 are still under investigation

WECHU says 2,641 cases are considered active. There are 92 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital.

There are several outbreaks in the region, including 21 at LTC and retirement homes, 18 at workplaces, three community outbreaks and two outbreaks at Windsor Regional Hospital.