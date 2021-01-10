Advertisement
Windsor-Essex reports 228 new COVID-19 cases and one death
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
LONDON, ONT -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting 228 new cases of COVID-19 and one death in the region on Sunday.
WECHU says the death was a woman in her 80s from a long-term care home.
“They are not just a number to us,” says medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed on Friday, “They are all people.”
The local death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 210 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 9,673 confirmed cases, including 6,732 people who have recovered.
Here’s the breakdown of new cases:
• 13 are related to outbreaks
• 16 are close contacts
• 3 is community acquired
• 196 are still under investigation
WECHU says 2,641 cases are considered active. There are 92 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital.
There are several outbreaks in the region, including 21 at LTC and retirement homes, 18 at workplaces, three community outbreaks and two outbreaks at Windsor Regional Hospital.